Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,992 in the last 365 days.

Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference: a panel discussion will be available live to conference attendees on Wednesday, March 3 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: a webcast presentation will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day: a panel discussion will be webcast live on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Healthcare Corporate Access Day: Kymera management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, March 16.

Presentation webcasts will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus™ targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Cox
VP, Investor Relations and Communications
pcox@kymeratx.com
917-754-0207

Media Contact:
Lissette L. Steele
Verge Scientific Communications for Kymera Therapeutics
lsteele@vergescientific.com
202-930-4762


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.