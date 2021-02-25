Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,987 in the last 365 days.

Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EST.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 800-437-2398. International callers may dial 929-477-0577. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

Contacts

Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com


You just read:

Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.