Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. Welcomes Teri Kozub, MBA.

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida Inc. (CLSMF), a civil legal aid firm servicing 12 counties in Central Florida, is happy to announce Teri McDonald Kozub as the new Director of Finance.

As the Director of Finance, Teri will collaborate with the Chief Executive Officer in their management of the revenue and finance aspects of the organization by providing visible leadership in financial management operations; providing consistent information on the fiscal impact of a broad range of issues including budget, organization, compliance, regulation, analysis, and reporting; and offering progressive insight on financial implications of proposed decisions.

Teri Kozub brings vast non-profit management experience with expertise in finance and operations, as well as a strategic planning and innovative mindset, to CLSMF. Previously, Teri has held senior leadership positions with Seniors First, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Washington Performing Arts Society, and Ford's Theatre Society. She has an MBA from Strayer University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from George Mason University. Teri is also active in the community, regularly volunteering at several nonprofits including the Ronald McDonald House, Feeding Children Everywhere, Up Against Poverty, and both the Milk District and the SoDo District - two of Orlando's Main Street Communities.

CLSMF Chief Executive Officer Jeff Harvey said, “We are extremely excited to have Teri join our team. She brings a track record of success in financial management and is the right person to help CLSMF continue to expand its capacity to help the most vulnerable in Central Florida.”

About CLSMF

Since 1966, CLSMF assists the area’s low-to moderate-income residents obtain and maintain the necessities of life: food, shelter, healthcare, safety, and education by offering legal assistance and advocacy at no cost.

Attachment

Michelle Wargo Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida 4079367682 michellew@clsmf.org