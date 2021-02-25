EagleBank Announces the Relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda Branches

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank today announced the relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda branches. The new Gallery Place location opened on Monday, February 22 and the new Bethesda branch will be opening on March 1. All customer accounts will be transferred to, and serviced by, these new branch locations.



The former Gallery Place branch located at 700 7th Street, NW effectively closed on Friday, February 19, 2021. The new location is 700 K Street, NW, Suite 60, and opened at 8:30 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021. This location will offer the same convenient services customers are accustomed to, including an ATM and night depository. The branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM and Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

Additionally, the current Bethesda branch located at 7815 Woodmont Avenue is scheduled to close at 2:00 PM on February 26, 2021. The new branch will be located at 7735 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 100, and will open at 8:30 AM on March 1, 2021. Similar to the current location, the new branch will offer services including an ATM, night depository and safe deposit boxes. The branch hours will be Monday through Thursday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM and Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

“We look forward to continuing EagleBank’s first-in-class service for our customers at each new branch location. Relocating the Gallery Place and Bethesda branches allows us to offer the same convenient services and level of care our customers in the Metro D.C. area have come to expect,” said Susan Riel, EagleBank President & CEO.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact

Vikki Kayne,

Chief Marketing Officer

301.986.1800