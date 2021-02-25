Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,144 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,986 in the last 365 days.

EagleBank Announces the Relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda Branches

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBank today announced the relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda branches. The new Gallery Place location opened on Monday, February 22 and the new Bethesda branch will be opening on March 1. All customer accounts will be transferred to, and serviced by, these new branch locations.

The former Gallery Place branch located at 700 7th Street, NW effectively closed on Friday, February 19, 2021. The new location is 700 K Street, NW, Suite 60, and opened at 8:30 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021. This location will offer the same convenient services customers are accustomed to, including an ATM and night depository. The branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM and Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

Additionally, the current Bethesda branch located at 7815 Woodmont Avenue is scheduled to close at 2:00 PM on February 26, 2021. The new branch will be located at 7735 Old Georgetown Road, Suite 100, and will open at 8:30 AM on March 1, 2021. Similar to the current location, the new branch will offer services including an ATM, night depository and safe deposit boxes. The branch hours will be Monday through Thursday, 8:30AM to 4:00PM and Friday, 8:30AM to 5:00PM.

“We look forward to continuing EagleBank’s first-in-class service for our customers at each new branch location. Relocating the Gallery Place and Bethesda branches allows us to offer the same convenient services and level of care our customers in the Metro D.C. area have come to expect,” said Susan Riel, EagleBank President & CEO.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact
Vikki Kayne,
Chief Marketing Officer
301.986.1800


Primary Logo

You just read:

EagleBank Announces the Relocation of their Gallery Place and Bethesda Branches

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.