Biolojic Design Enters a Research Collaboration and License Option Agreement with Nektar Therapeutics to Develop Computationally Designed Antibodies Against a Novel Target for the Potential Treatment of Autoimmune Disease

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design (“Biolojic”), a biotechnology company that computationally designs functional antibodies, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and license option agreement with Nektar Therapeutics to discover and develop agonistic antibodies that activate a novel and previously un-drugged target for the treatment of autoimmune disease. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“Our AI-based platform designs mono- and multi-specific human antibodies that target pre-determined epitopes with exquisite precision and executes functions previously not able to be carried out with antibodies,” said Yanay Ofran, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biolojic. “We look forward to working with Nektar, who has a deep understanding of the biological and clinical requirements for this new target.”

“This research collaboration with Biolojic allows us to leverage their unique computational capabilities and assets in order to investigate a new target in the potential treatment of auto-immune disease,” said Jonathan Zalevsky, Chief Research and Development Officer of Nektar. “Our research team looks forward to collaborating with them on this program.”

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design is committed to curing patients by designing and developing a pipeline of revolutionary therapeutics. Powered by AI, Biolojic's technology designs single and multi-specific antibodies precisely targeting predefined epitopes to execute novel biological programs. Focusing on diseases that involve the immune system, Biolojic develops a pipeline of antibodies that are designed to unlock the full potential of well-studied pathways. To learn more, please visit www.biolojic.com .

