Dickey’s Celebrates National Chili Day in True Texas-Style

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Chili Day on Thursday, Feb. 25, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting guests to try a hearty, barbecue twist on an American comfort food favorite with their array of brisket chili offerings.

Guests can order Dickey’s Texas-style brisket chili as a premium side item or as a savory topper on an assortment of southern classics such as Mac Stacks, Bakers and Frito Pie.

The world’s largest barbecue franchise that’s 80-years in the making uses a blend of worldly spices, hickory-smoked chopped brisket, jalapeno beans and tomatoes to create their wildly popular brisket chili.

“You might be able to smell our brisket chili from down the street it’s so good! Luckily, we’ll bring the ‘cue to you and for a limited time we’re offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s brisket chili is available to order in-store, on dickeys.com and the Dickey’s app. To view more Dickey’s offers, visit www.dickeys.com/promos/current-deals

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

