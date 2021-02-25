Advan Research announces CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities) foot traffic data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿Advan Research Corporation, the leading geolocation data provider and analytics platform servicing the financial industry, announced the launch of a CMBS foot traffic counts product. Daily visitors, employees, residents and dwell times on every CMBS property, loan and deal are now available on Advan’s FiT terminal and as data feeds. The traffic data are a clear leading indicator of CMBS spreads, which were provided by Solve Advisors for testing.

“CMBS investors need to wait 3 months or longer to obtain the Net Operating Income of the properties in each CMBS deal; our foot traffic and employee counts are providing the same visibility with a 1 day lag. This is not only a completely new paradigm for the market, but is especially important in these unprecedented times, where historical assumptions about properties are difficult or impossible to apply,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, Ph.D., Advan's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Advan’s foot traffic data has been extensively used by equity analysts over the last 5 years to accurately forecast the performance of 2,800 companies, including all the malls, hotels, hospitals, office and residential REITS, and other locations typically underlying CMBS deals. The correlation between foot traffic and revenue is higher than 0.95 on a year over year basis for several companies. Advan tested the CMBS traffic data versus Solve Advisor’s live prices and spreads, and verified that these correlations not only hold, but also are leading the market by 1 to 3 months.

“The part we are most excited about is that we can bring almost continuous data in a market that used to operate on quarterly and semiannually fundamental updates. It is quite a revolutionary jump forward that inevitably will bring more transparency in a market that so desperately needs it,” added Grigorios Reppas, Advan's Chief Operating Officer.

About Advan Research

Advan provides hedge funds, real estate investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from thousands of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 2,800 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 6 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.advan.us .

About Solve Advisors

Solve is a New York-based financial technology firm founded in 2011 and is a leading provider of market pricing in fixed income markets. Across Structured Products, Corporate Bonds, Syndicated Bank Loans, CDS, and Municipals, the SolveQuotes platform aggregates real-time bids, offers, BWIC price talk and covers, amongst other market data, helping to provide unparalleled price transparency. The powerful workflow tools eliminate the hassle of the BWIC process, consolidate dealer inventories, and streamline month-end for the back office. The Solve team, headed by Co-Founders Eugene Grinberg and Gerard Nealon, has extensive expertise and passion for financial markets and developing innovative technology.

Further information about Solve Advisors can be found at www.solveadvisors.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Florencia Panizza

Claro Communications Consulting

florencia@claro-comm.com

+1 437 992 1204

For sales inquiries please contact:

info@advan.us

+1 646 880 6656







