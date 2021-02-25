Cogent Growth Partners Advises WorkSmart on Acquisition of IT Services Firm RMS Associates

/EIN News/ -- Latest transaction is the fourth deal WorkSmart has closed with Cogent providing M&A advisory services



ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Growth Partners, a buy-side advisor and intermediary for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the IT services sector, today announced the successful closing of a fourth acquisition for WorkSmart, the company that simplifies IT for small business. Cogent identified RMS Associates, a Smyrna, Georgia-based managed IT services firm serving the specialized needs of small business, as a potential acquisition candidate for WorkSmart. Cogent then served as the intermediary, assisting both companies in due diligence, deal negotiation and transaction completion. Financial details of the transaction, which was closed January 1, 2021, were not disclosed.

“WorkSmart and RMS share a top-down commitment to their clients’ business success,” explained Rick Murphy, CEO and Managing Partner, Cogent Growth Partners. “WorkSmart wanted to expand its Atlanta presence, and we recommended RMS Associates as their next acquisition candidate because the two companies’ have a common vision of providing managed IT services that allow their SMB customers to focus on their core operational excellence, not their technology and infrastructure.”

WorkSmart, is focused on simplifying IT using the right mix of people, systems and technologies, and has been successfully using an acquisition-fueled strategy to accelerate its own growth over the last several years, working with Cogent all along the way. The company’s 90 staff members deploy and manage IT solutions for business owners who want maximum uptime and data security, among other IT services.

“Once again, Cogent identified a strong company for us to consider as we execute the growth-by-acquisition portion of our overall strategy,” said Clay Harris, President and CEO of WorkSmart. “This transaction is the fourth deal Cogent has helped us complete, and we find their attention to detail and business alignment invaluable.”

About Cogent Growth Partners

Cogent Growth Partners, LLC, a buy-side intermediary for mergers and acquisitions, taps into the in-organic growth opportunities found by combining America’s 20,000+ IT businesses. Cogent has brought buyers and sellers together for more than a decade, closing more than 135 deals, and still counting. Cogent accelerates the M&A timeline using a set of proprietary tools and processes that enable buyers and sellers to stay focused on running their respective businesses, while Cogent does the heavy lifting. Anyone who wants to know why Cogent is different, need look no further than our business card: “Providing Transaction Therapy™ for IT Business Owners Since 2010.” For more information on M&A in the IT services sector and buy-side intermediary services, please visit www.cogentmergers.com, or email us at info@cogentmergers.com, or call 678-820-5290.

Media Inquiries Malinda Lackey 404.445.1842 malindal@michaelmackenzie.com