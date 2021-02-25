Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,984 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada’s Federations of Labour hold press conference on national call for paid sick days

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Provincial and Territorial Federations of Labour are holding a press conference on Thursday February 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET., via Zoom, to issue a joint statement demanding paid sick days for every worker in Canada.

No one should have to choose between staying home when they are sick and putting food on the table. That’s why Provincial and Territorial Federations of Labour are united in demanding paid sick days for all workers

Speakers will include:

  • Kevin Rebeck, President, Manitoba Federation of Labour
  • Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Laird Cronk, President, BC Federation of Labour

WHEN: Thursday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET

WHERE: Zoom livestream

Media are encouraged to pre-register for Thursday’s press conference on Zoom here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lsTtidtOTbC8XNMZUW80TA

For more information, please contact:

Andrew Tod
Communications & Research Director
Manitoba Federation of Labour
atod@mfl.mb.ca | 204-391-0063

Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

Denise Moffatt
Director of Political Action & Government Relations
BC Federation of Labour
dmoffatt@bcfed.ca | 778-228-3124


You just read:

REMINDER/MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada’s Federations of Labour hold press conference on national call for paid sick days

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.