Brunswick Corporation Executives to Present at Raymond James Conference

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes, Senior Vice President & CFO Ryan Gwillim, and Vice President of Investor Relations Brent Dahl will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, March 2, presented virtually.  The presentation will be webcast live at approximately 9:10am (EST).

The presentation can be accessed through the Brunswick Corporation website at https://www.brunswick.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. Go to the site at least 15 minutes before the presentation to register, download and install any needed audio software.  Presentation materials will be available on the Brunswick site.

About Brunswick:
Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Mastervolt, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class.  For more information, visit brunswick.com.


Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Mercury Office: 920-924-1808
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

