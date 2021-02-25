Rénibus Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on RBT-1 at Acute Kidney Injury & Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy 2021 Conference

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rénibus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the prevention, treatment, and diagnostic testing of kidney disease, announced today that it will present Phase 1b clinical trial data on RBT-1, its investigational treatment for the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI), at the Acute Kidney Injury & Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (AKI & CRRT) 2021 Conference, taking place virtually from February 28-March 5, 2021.

The presentation will highlight safety data and biomarker responses in healthy volunteers and patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). An ePoster will be available for viewing throughout the virtual conference, and the oral presentation will be provided by Richard Zager, MD, professor of medicine at the University of Washington, Seattle, on March 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM PST.

Rénibus Therapeutics presentation during AKI & CRRT

Abstract Title Presentation Details Biomarker and Safety Results from a Phase 1b Dose-Escalating Study of RBT-1 in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects with CKD Stage 3/4 ePoster: Available during poster sessions

Oral Presentation: Session 4 Clinical Research 2

March 1, 2021

10:15-11:15 AM PST

About Rénibus Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Rénibus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming the cardio-renal disease treatment paradigm by focusing on the prevention, treatment, and diagnostic testing of kidney disease. The company’s portfolio includes RBT-1 for prevention of acute kidney injury, RBT-2 for treatment of chronic kidney disease, RBT-3 for treatment of iron deficiency anemia and platinum-based kidney toxicity, RBT-6 for pharmacologic stress testing in kidney diseases, and RBT-9 for treatment of COVID-19 and other viral diseases.

Disclaimer

This article contains information regarding our future discovery, development efforts, business strategy, and market opportunities. This information constitutes a forward-looking statement. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those inherent in pharmaceutical research, such as adverse results in our drug discovery and clinical development processes, decisions made by the FDA and other regulatory authorities, market conditions, our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce proprietary rights and our ability to obtain any necessary financing to conduct our planned activities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.renibus.com .

Media contact: renibus@edelman.com