Chiasma to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on March 4

Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- NEEDHAM, Maine, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and to provide a business update.

Conference Call Details

Thursday, March 4th @ 5:00 pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-407-4018
International: 201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13715763
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143291

A live audio webcast of the call may also be accessed under "Events & Presentations" on the News & Investors section of the Company's website, https://ir.chiasma.com/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE®) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. In June 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-775-5956
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
646-876-4932
pbursey@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

