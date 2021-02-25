Former Israeli Intelligence Officers Launch Vacs.live, Providing Transparency Into Global Vaccination Numbers

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vacs.live provides the public with global vaccination numbers and data, with the goal of increasing positive vaccination awareness and the total number of vaccinations administered around the globe. In the nearby future, they plan to show the impact the COVID-19 vaccine has on global economic and health metrics. vacs.live prides itself on making its data and insights easily digestible by its users in addition to adhering to responsible data and AI practices.

vacs.live was developed by former Israeli intelligence officers who realized there was a problem in the way COVID-19 vaccination data and information was being delivered to the public. “There were 2 main problems I saw with the data,” co-founder Ori Riechman says. “Either the data was really hard to understand or derive insights from OR there was a bias in the data, according to the motivations of the author(s) or publisher(s).” In a time where economic and social systems are more reliant on data than ever before, it is vital that the data that is being fed to governmental institutions, businesses, and people is reflecting the truth as much as possible. There are implications on healthcare systems, travel, and the global economy if people make data-driven decisions based on faulty or biased data.

Currently, vacs.live allows users to view vaccination numbers on a global, country, or state level. Data exhibited includes the total number of people who have been administered the first vaccine, the first and second vaccines, the percentage of the total population who have been vaccinated, and the percentage of the total population who have been vaccinated and/or recovered from COVID-19. The team is working on adding addition new features to the platform which will include estimates on herd immunity on a global, country, and state level, correlations between vaccination rates and mortality rates, unemployment rates, and other socioeconomic factors, and will provide national information for each country or state on the benefits of getting vaccinated.

“Our motivation is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and get life back to normal as soon as possible,” says Jonathan Fishner, co-founder. “It’s pretty simple. Good data is good for the people. More vaccines is good for the people. It’s been a hard enough year as it is, let’s do some good for the people.”

About vacs.live

vacs.live was founded by former Israeli intelligence officers Ori Riechman and Jonathan Fishner after they recognized a problem with the current way COVID-19 vaccination numbers and data are being relayed to the public. Their vision is to leverage the power of responsible data and AI practices to increase global vaccination numbers. The future product roadmap aims to include new metrics such as estimates on herd immunity on a global, country, and state level, correlations between vaccination rates and mortality rates, unemployment rates, and other socioeconomic factors, and will provide national information for each country or state on the benefits of getting vaccinated.

