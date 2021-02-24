Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense and a MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 300 block of 35th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense. This incident is also being investigated as an officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, in the 300 block of 35th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:01 am, uniformed patrol officers from the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a domestic sexual assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was assaulted by a family member who was armed with a knife. A short time later, officers encountered the armed suspect at the listed location. The suspect ignored multiple commands, then swung the knife in a threatening manner towards the officers. In response, two officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. Officers rendered first aid until the arrival of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s knife was recovered and is pictured below:

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 32 year-old Shawgi Mukhtar, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse, Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

The MPD members involved have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

