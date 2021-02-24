Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense and an MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 100 Block of Ridge Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense and are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the 100 block of Ridge Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:38 pm, members of the Sixth District were in the area of the listed location when they heard the sounds of gunshots. While investigating, the officers encountered a suspect armed with a firearm. The suspect began shooting while approaching the officers. In response, an MPD officer discharged their firearm. No gunshot injuries were reported. The suspect was apprehended.

 

The suspect’s firearm was recovered on the scene and is pictured below:

 

 

As a result of the investigation, 33 year-old Kevin Settles, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession.

 

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

