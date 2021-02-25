Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
​​Box Culvert Project Begins Next Week on Route 741 (Strasburg Road) in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Route 741 (Strasburg Road) in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, is set to begin next week.

The project is located between Belmont Road and Wolf Rock Road. Work includes replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert, roadway work and guide rail upgrades.

Starting Monday, March 1, an approximately 90-day detour will be in place for passenger vehicles using Belmont Road, Route 30 and Route 41 (Newport Pike). A truck detour will be in place during that time using Route 41, Route 30 and Route 896. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,334,759 project.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

