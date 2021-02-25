​​Box Culvert Project Begins Next Week on Route 741 (Strasburg Road) in Paradise Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a bridge replacement project on Route 741 (Strasburg Road) in Paradise Township, Lancaster County, is set to begin next week.

The project is located between Belmont Road and Wolf Rock Road. Work includes replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete box culvert, roadway work and guide rail upgrades.

Starting Monday, March 1, an approximately 90-day detour will be in place for passenger vehicles using Belmont Road, Route 30 and Route 41 (Newport Pike). A truck detour will be in place during that time using Route 41, Route 30 and Route 896. Motorists should plan extra time for their travels.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,334,759 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018