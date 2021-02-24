Schwank Hosting Second Lady Fetterman, Secretary Redding in Roundtable Discussion on Food Insecurity in Berks County 

Reading, February 24, 2021 State Senator Judy Schwank (D-11th district) is hosting a virtual Roundtable Discussion on Food Insecurity in Berks County on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

The panel of guests includes:

Second Lady of Pennsylvania Gisele Fetterman, co-founder of 412 Food Rescue, Pittsburgh

Secretary Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Jay Worrall, President of Helping Harvest, Reading

Sandra Wise, Executive Director of Friend, Inc. Community Services, Kutztown

Rev. Mary Wolfe, Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reading

“The coronavirus has made us all the more aware of how prevalent food insecurity is here in Berks County,” Schwank said. “This roundtable is an opportunity to learn more about how our community has responded to this need, and what we can do going forward to support efforts to combat hunger.”

The public and media are invited. To register for this free event, visit www.senatorschwank.com/roundtable.

-30-