Audit of Parshall Public School District Initiated Through Petition

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has launched a citizen-requested audit of the Parshall Public School District, located on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in Mountrail County.

This audit is the second audit that has been requested through the petition process within the last 24 months. Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Parshall Public School District was initiated after 81 signatures were collected.

“Our team will be conducting an audit to review the financial records of the Parshall Public School District,” shared Auditor Gallion. “I take the efforts from citizens initiating this review seriously and appreciate their engagement. We look forward to working with the staff to identify opportunities for improvement.”

