Appeals court rules dismissal of Black man from jury pool was legal, upholds Oakland murder conviction

A California appeals court upheld a murder conviction against an Oakland man who is serving life in prison for murdering his cousin, in an appeal centered on the argument that the court and prosecutor had improperly dismissed a Black man from the jury pool.
