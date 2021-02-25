CALL-NOW ARE OFFICIALLY TWO FAMOUS FINAL WORDS OF ANY LEGITIMATE CALL TO ACTION ! DECLARED BY FERDINAND AND TARTAMELLA !
Ferdinand and Tartamella say that the 2 most powerful words used over 2 Billion + times a day are CALL-NOW & 800-CALL-NOW™.com and its Portfolio* are available.
NEW ENGLAND 800 COMPANY APPOINTS, FERDINAND (DARRYL) OF BEST PHONE NUMBERS AS THEY SEE MORE DEMAND FOR VANITY NUMBERS SINCE COVID.
The 2 most powerful words used over 2 Billion times a day are CALL-NOW and the famous duo has now made the 800-CALL-NOW™.com Portfolio* available Worldwide. Other vanities were released but none like CALL-NOW and its complete corporate portfolio.
Vanity Phone Numbers are sought out by knowledgeable marketers who understand the long-term impact of how advertising works. These numbers translate into sales that add credibility and value to an advertiser. Services now include texting, social media integration, as well as live agents, so consumers can instantly create a relationship between themselves and the brand. With multiple ways to engage an audience, the original social media product is still the best, THE TELEPHONE, and it’s still the number one way for prospects and clients to engage quickly and effectively. Engaged Companies understand how and why to use real humans to answer the phone. Companies spend millions of dollars on thirty-second commercials pitched on mainstream Television, Online, and on Hand-Held devices. Every company is looking for maximum return.
The pressure is placed on advertising agencies to create a memory retention factor, somehow extending the Period-Of-Impact for every impression made. A fifteen or thirty-second commercial may have sufficient impact to increase sales over short periods, but if the audience can’t remember a contact phone number or a way to text or visit an advertiser then the entire campaign can be an economic waste of money. Just imagine the memorable value when an audience can reach an advertiser by calling, texting, or visiting a single unforgettable number/domain combination - one they saw or heard a week or more ago. And imagine the resulting referrals and conversations that will be built around every one of these impressions.
Ferdinand said, “This gesture and union between these two Companies yields results and instant recognition to help heavy-hitters excel. A single, easy to remember, domain and number will spark an instant memory recall and connection between the Brand and their many publics.” Entire corporate portfolios such as the 800-CALL-NOW.com Portfolio are rare and only the tip of the iceberg for this dynamic duo. The Ferdinand-Tartamella duo continues to focus on helping Corporations with branding and prefers a low-profile approach to increasing sales.
About Darryl Ferdinand and Lorenzo Tartamella:
Active business figures, Darryl Ferdinand and Lorenzo Tartamella are successful entrepreneurs.
Showcasing a strong kinship with the business world since youth, Ferdinand and Tartamella separated themselves early on and wasted no time in each becoming driving forces behind their own successes. Opening his first venture within a year of his high school graduation, Tartamella is now a seasoned veteran of the milieu. Tartamella sold one of America's top domain names; TimesSquare.com and most recently this duo has placed one of the most valuable vanity Toll-Free numbers.
