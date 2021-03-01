Global Fintech Market Trends And Strategies Of Major Players in the Fintech Market 2021-2030

Fintech Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FinTech (Financial Technologies) market consists of sales of technology and platform based financial services and related goods. FinTech is the use of technology and innovation to provide financial services through internet-based platforms. Companies in this market provide end-to-end process financial services and solutions to automate financial processes over the Internet. It is used by end-user organizations on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management.

Global Fintech Market Size And Drivers:

Big tech companies focusing on financial services are expected to positively impact the FinTech market’s growth.

Trends In The Global Fintech Market

Rise of mobile payment technology is a trend adopted by the current generation. A mobile wallet is a type of digital wallet that enables the user to process payments, access account information, and pay for services through a smartphone application. To speed up the entire payment process, the mobile wallet stores details about the payment card on the app itself. Mobile wallets are on the rise and the reason for the large acceptance of mobile wallets can be attributed to the increasing number of smartphones.

Global Fintech Market Segments:

The global fintech market is further segmented based on type of service, service provider, technology and geography.

By Type Of Service: Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer, Others.

By Service Provider: Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies, Others.

By Technology: Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Others.

By Geography: The global fintech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the global fintech market, accounting to 40.8% of total market.

Fintech Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fintech market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fintech market, fintech market share, fintech market players, fintech market segments and geographies, fintech market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The fintech market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

