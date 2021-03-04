IRISH MASK SOLUTION ‘BUBL’ LAUNCHES TO SUPPORT AMERICA COMBAT SPREAD OF COVID-19
Ergonomically Designed, CE Approved and Type II mask - bubl is made from flexible polymer that fits snugly around the bridge of the nose, cheeks and chin.
Providing a reusable, empathetic and filtrated solution to face coverings, Denpro by Denroyl is introducing its ‘bubl’ to America.
Following on from President Biden’s request that American’s mask up for his first 100 days, Denpro Global believes its ‘bubl’ will provide an innovative protective solution, ideal for all citizens to use. It also provides a safer alternative to double masking and one that will support the President’s fight against the spread of Covid-19.
Using its US based office and distribution centre Denpro by Denroy with its headquarters in Northern Ireland, has designed a transparent filtration mask coupled with a replaceable eight-hour filtration system, making it 100% reusable. This solution to standard face covering is more breathable than double masking, which could be claustrophobic for those with previous breathing issues and or asthma; plus ensures the air you breath in is cleaner.
The ergonomic design means the mask fits snugly around the bridge of the nose, cheeks and chin. It is also designed to a high spec allowing the wearer to breathe easier. The transparent visibility allows for natural, empathetic communication by reducing barriers caused by traditional masks. The aspect of being able to see facial expressions, read visual cues or even lip read, is a huge benefit. The newly awarded CE mark gives consumers confidence that bubl conforms with health, safety, and environmental protection.
Speaking on bringing bubl to the American people, Kevin McNamee CEO of Denpro said: “Covid-19 has been devastating for the whole world and no country has been able to avoid its impact. President Biden’s mission to encourage face coverings as a preventable measure is commendable and one that has the potential to reduce the spread of the virus. As Covid-19 took hold our business had to pivot in a slightly different direction but with that bubl was born.
“bubl has been extremely well received in the UK & Ireland; so to be able to bring it to America via our US Boston based office is fantastic.”
Lead designer of bubl, Marcus McCay adds: “Our design team has poured the same passion and invention into creating the bubl, as they would have for any other highly engineered product. It is comfortable, reusable and most importantly transparent. Seeing someone simply smile behind their mask, could make a real difference and positively impact many industries across America, who may consider swapping their tradition mask for the bubl.”
Bubl is a barrier mask and comes with 60 filters to be changed after eight hours of use. It retails at $49.95 per pack. Get 20% off your first order using promo code Launch20%. bubl can be purchased online via: https://denpro-us.com
