Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,904 in the last 365 days.

NCDOR Office at Rock Quarry Road will Move in the Next Few Months

The NCDOR office at 1429 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh will move to a new location at 3301 Terminal Drive near Tower Shopping Center in the next few months.

The office is primarily used for Motor Fuels and Motor Carrier taxpayers to pick up Motor Fuels decals, drop off payments, and receive other types of assistance, all of which is available online at https://www.ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/motor-fuels-tax

The new office will have a larger taxpayer service area and improved security. Construction on the new office is almost finished and the move could happen as early as March. NCDOR are currently open to the public by appointment only. Taxpayers can request an appointment at https://www.ncdor.gov/request-appointment-excise-office

You just read:

NCDOR Office at Rock Quarry Road will Move in the Next Few Months

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.