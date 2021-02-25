NCDOR Office at Rock Quarry Road will Move in the Next Few Months

The NCDOR office at 1429 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh will move to a new location at 3301 Terminal Drive near Tower Shopping Center in the next few months.

The office is primarily used for Motor Fuels and Motor Carrier taxpayers to pick up Motor Fuels decals, drop off payments, and receive other types of assistance, all of which is available online at https://www.ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/motor-fuels-tax.

The new office will have a larger taxpayer service area and improved security. Construction on the new office is almost finished and the move could happen as early as March. NCDOR are currently open to the public by appointment only. Taxpayers can request an appointment at https://www.ncdor.gov/request-appointment-excise-office.