Senate Floor Calendar: Thursday, February 25, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 9TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Thursday, February 25, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:30 a.m.

ROLL CALL PRAYER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE READING OF THE JOURNAL INTRODUCTION OF LEGISLATION: A. Bills B. Joint Resolutions C. Resolutions D. Joint Memorials E. Memorials MESSAGES FROM THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MESSAGES FROM THE GOVERNOR REPORTS OF STANDING COMMITTEES ANNOUNCEMENTS AND MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 70 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS (PADILLA)

(2) SENATE BILL 88/ec PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (CANDELARIA)

(3) SENATE BILL 183 UNIFORM COLLATERAL CONSEQUENCES OF CONVICTION (CERVANTES)

(4) SENATE BILL 146 STATE DEFENSE FORCE (BURT)

(5) SENATE BILL 124/aa PHARMACY CLAIM INSURANCE PAYMENT & PROCESS/SHPAC AMENDED/STBTC AMENDED (TALLMAN)

(6) SENATE BILL 42/a INCREASE ED RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS/SFC AMENDED (STEWART)

(7) SENATE INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 273 DEFINITION OF RURAL LIBRARY (ORTIZ y PINO)

(8) SENATE BILL 20 TRANSPORTATION PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

(9) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 75 STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ/GARCÍA, MP)

(10) SENATE BILL 181/a PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY FOR COURT CONVICTIONS/SJC AMENDED (CERVANTES)

(11) SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 40 K-5 PLUS & EXTENDED LEARNING AT ALL SCHOOLS(STEWART)

(12) SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 49 USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (WOODS/CROWDER)

(13) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG/ARMSTRONG, D.)

(14) SENATE BILL 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

(15) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH)

(16) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

BUSINESS ON PRESIDENT’S TABLE:

###