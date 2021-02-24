Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opening of Mass Vaccination Sites in Brooklyn & Queens

"New York has a vast network of vaccine providers to ensure that every eligible New Yorker has access to the vaccine. With the opening of community-based mass vaccination sites like Medgar Evers College and York College we are even close to reaching that goal," Governor Cuomo said. "Not only are these sites located directly in traditionally underserved communities of color that were hit hardest by the pandemic, but thanks to enhanced MTA bus service, we're making it even easier to access this life-saving vaccine. As we move forward, we will continue to prioritize social equity and fairness and do everything we can to ensure every New Yorker, regardless of race, background or where they live, gets vaccinated." 

Queens: York College 160-2 Liberty Avenue  Jamaica, NY 11451 Hours: 8 am - 8pm beginning February 24 Eligible Zip Codes: 11418, 11419, 11420, 11435, 11436, 11439, 11432, 11433, 11434, 11423, 11412, 11413, 11427, 11428, 11429, 11411, 11422, 11691, 11692, 11693

The MTA bus shuttle will operate every 30 minutes from Edgemere Houses to York College making the following stops: 

Northbound Q98V Bus Stops

  • Beach Channel Dr at Beach 41st St
  • Beach Channel Dr at Beach 54th St
  • Beach 59 St at Rockaway Fwy
  • Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 73rd St
  • Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 84 St
  • Rockaway Bl at 122nd St
  • Liberty Av at Union Hall (York College) 

 Southbound Q98V Bus Stops

  • Liberty Av at Union Hall (York College)
  • Rockaway Bl at 122 St
  • Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 84 St
  • Rockaway Beach Bl at Beach 75th St
  • Beach 59 St at Rockaway Fwy
  • Beach Channel Dr at Beach 54 St
  • Beach Channel Dr at Beach 41st St

The MTA will also install new bus stops on existing southeast Queens routes to better serve the vaccination center at York College.

