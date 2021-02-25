Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Provides Silicone Rubber Fabric Coatings And Seam Sealants For Enhanced Safety

Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-airbags-silicone-global-market-report

Innovative airbags design with silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants is among emerging automotive airbag silicone industry trends. Silicone rubber fabric coatings and seam sealants help airbag design integrity to enhance occupant impact protection and safety. For instance, Dow’s SILASTIC™ silicone engineered elastomers are proven, effective solutions for advanced airbag design. This innovative product meets industry and regulatory requirements for use on cut-and-sewn, seam-sealed (CSSS) airbags and one-piece-woven (OPW) airbags. It can be included in the side curtain airbags, front-center airbags, knee-bolster airbags, frontal airbags (driver and passenger) and side airbags.

TBRC’s automotive airbag silicone market research report covers cut-and-sewn seam-sealed (CSSS), one-piece-woven (OPW). It is also segmented by airbag position into front, knee, curtain/side, others and by vehicle type into passenger cars, LCV, HCV.

The global automotive airbag silicone market size is expected to grow from $191.20 million in 2020 to $235.89 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The automotive airbag silicone market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $517.09 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.7%.

The automotive airbag silicone market consists of sales of automotive airbag silicone and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships that manufacture automotive airbag silicone. Automotive airbags contain silicone which offers various properties such as thermal resistance, slip, and protection. If there is a car crash, then airbags create heat and passengers in the car risk getting burnt. Therefore, applying a thin layer of silicone to the airbag will help protect the fabric from heat and prevent burn to passengers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The major players covered in the global automotive airbags silicone market are Dow, Elkem Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Wacker Chemie AG, TORAY Industries, Toyobo, Zodiac, Porcher Industries.

Automotive Airbags Silicone Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive airbags silicone market overview, forecast automotive airbags silicone market size and growth for the whole market, automotive airbags silicone market segments, and geographies, automotive airbags silicone market trends, automotive airbags silicone market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Automotive Airbags Silicone Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3896&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-electrical-and-electronic-equipment-global-market-report

Silicone (except Resins) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/silicone-except-resins-global-market-report

Autonomous Cars Market - By Product Type (Semi-Autonomous cars, Fully-Autonomous cars), By Application (Civil, Offline Taxes, Robo-Taxes, Ride Hailing and Ride Sharing Taxes, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-cars-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

