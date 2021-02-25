Extreme UV Lithography Market Is Driven By Increasing Demand For Smartphones & Their Need For Powerful Microprocessors

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extreme-ultraviolet-lithography-global-market-report

Increasing demand for smartphones is expected to boost the demand for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market. Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) is an advanced technology used for manufacturing more powerful microprocessors than traditional ones for smartphones and personal computers. EUV lithography helps build compact electronics chips with less complexity, reduced cost, and fewer power requirements. According to the joint study conducted by ASSOCHAM-PwC in May 2019, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to double to reach 859 million by 2022. Thus, increasing demand for more advanced smartphones creates a higher demand for EUV lithography to enable chipmakers to produce faster, smaller, and more powerful chips.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market is expected to grow from $2.33 billion in 2020 to $2.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.33%. The lithography market share growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) equipment market is expected to reach $5.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.72%.

The EUV market covered in this report is segmented by equipment into light source, mirrors, mask, others; by light source into laser-produced plasma, gas discharge, vacuum sparks; by end-user into integrated device manufacturers (IDM), foundry, others.

The major players covered in the extreme ultraviolet lithography systems market are ASML, Nikon, Canon, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), SUSS Microtec AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Toshiba, Ultratech Inc., Vistec Semiconductor Systems, SK Hynix, TSMC, GlobalFoundries, NTT Advanced Technology.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides extreme ultraviolet lithography market overview, forecast extreme ultraviolet lithography market size and growth for the whole market, extreme ultraviolet lithography market segments, and geographies, extreme ultraviolet lithography market trends, extreme ultraviolet lithography market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3899&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Microprocessors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microprocessors-global-market-report

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wafer-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Semiconductor Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-machinery-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

