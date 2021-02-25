Rising Public Concern About Food Safety Is Expected To Boost The Analytical Standards Industry

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Analytical standards market analysis shows that the rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality are predicted to boost the growth of the market over the coming years. Consumption of contaminated and adulterated food comprising of chemical compounds, dangerous bacteria, parasites, and viruses produces more than 200 diseases ranging from diarrhea to cancer. Analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry and chromatography are widely employed by food testing laboratories to scan for spoilage and guarantee food safety. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s report published in 2020, it is projected that 600 million (nearly 1 in 10 people) fall ill in the nation after consuming adulterated food and 420 000 die each year, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy years of life. Diarrheal illnesses are the most prevalent diseases caused by the ingestion of infected food, leading 550 million individuals to fall sick and 230 000 losses per year. Therefore, the rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality drive the growth of the analytical standards market.

TBRC’s analytical standards market research report is segmented by type into organic standards, inorganic standards; by technique into chromatography, spectroscopy, titrimetry, physical property testing; by methodology into bioanalytical testing, stability testing, raw material testing, dissolution testing, others; by application into microbiology testing, physical properties testing, toxicity testing, contamination testing, QA/QC testing, proficiency testing, stability testing, others and by end-user into food & beverages standards, forensic standards, veterinary drug standards, petrochemistry standards, environmental, pharmaceutical and life science standards.

The global analytical standards market size is expected to grow from $1.34 billion in 2020 to $1.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.75%.

The major players covered in the global analytical standards market are Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, LGC Standards, PerkinElmer Inc, Restek Corporation, SPEX CertiPrep, AccuStandard Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mallinckrodt, Cayman Chemical Company, RICCA Chemical Company, GFS Chemicals Inc, Chiron AS, General Electric, Crescent Chemical Company, Inorganic Ventures Inc, John Barron, Campro Scientific GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

