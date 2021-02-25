Safety Delta Nederland, TechnologyCatalogue.com launch online platform for safety techs for Dutch petrochemical industry
Safety Delta Nederland is a tripartite organisation composed of companies in the Dutch (petro) chemical industry, scientific institutions and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management
Safety Delta Nederland Technology Platform now accessible to all stakeholders
The SDN Technology Platform is an online platform showcasing innovative solutions offered by suppliers and technology experts from all over the world. The platform is meant for (petro) chemical industry stakeholders --- businesses, scientific institutions and public sector agencies --- with operations and/or offices in the Netherlands.
SDN Program Director Arjan van Dijk emphasised that there are many novel and proven technologies and significant expertise across the country that can improve safety. However, there is a need to make them centrally available and easily accessible to the industry.
“The SDN Technology Platform is one of the key components of our overall strategy to organise resources and connections in a single online space for all our stakeholders to refer to, bringing the Dutch (petro) chemical industry abreast of best practices and closer to becoming the safest in the world by 2030,” van Dijk noted.
Based on careful assessment of what the industry needs, the platform highlights the following themes: (i) Safety Culture and Leadership, (ii) Risk Control and Assurance, (iii) Monitoring and Learning, (iv) Process Safety-Asset Integrity Management, and (v) Health and Personal Safety.
Established in October 2020, SDN is a tripartite organisation composed of companies in the Dutch (petro) chemical industry, scientific institutions and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. It aims to make the Dutch (petro) chemical industry internationally recognized as a leader in the development and implementation of safety concepts related to managing hazardous substances.
“Bringing together technology suppliers, end-users and experts in one space is in the DNA of TechnologyCatalogue.com. And we are proud to be part of this great initiative by SDN to strive for a much safer Dutch (petro) chemical industry by making resources centrally available to all stakeholders,” TechnologyCatalogue.com Co-founder and Managing Partner Vincent van Beusekom said.
Registering technologies and expertise on the platform is free. Suppliers and experts who want to target Dutch (petro) chemical companies are encouraged to register their technologies and services to get visibility and generate direct leads.
