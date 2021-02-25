Connecting the Food Industry Digitally, BuyGro Showcases at Gulfood
BuyGro participates in the Gulfood 2021 live and in person exhibition at the Dubai World Trade Centre alongside more than 2,500 companies and industry leaders from over 85 countries.
BuyGro the innovative (B2B) marketplace takes part in the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibition, Gulfood and offers various essential solutions for the food industry.
Nyla Usha the television, radio host and brand ambassador of BuyGro also joined the marketplace team at the exhibition, welcoming visitors and discussing the future of the brand and how it is reshaping the market.
The event launched after a long wait and will play an important role in accelerating the UAE economy and F&B industry following the slowdown experienced amidst the COVID pandemic.
Gulfood allowed BuyGro to provide its digitized solutions to brands that continue to face multiple obstacles in developing visibility, especially with increased competition in their respective categories.
"It has become increasingly crucial for every brand to go online, not just to serve consumers (B2C) but serve other businesses (B2B) ensuring faster yet sustainable growth " stated Angelo Djaffardjee CEO of BuyGro in a conversation at Gulfood 2021.
BuyGro is a business to business (B2B) marketplace and a one-stop-shop specialized in connecting merchants with independent traditional trade buyers digitally. It benefits both buyers and sellers by providing them with a shared platform where they can manage their inventory and orders, make data-driven decisions as well as improve their market reach and offering.
During the event, BuyGro announced onboarding 10,000 buyers on the lookout for diversified offers from brand principals, manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.
BuyGro announced several new partnerships and collaborations, Yusuf Tambawala, Vice President - Corporate Development at Ghassan Aboud Group, parent company of BuyGro commented "Gulfood is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our innovation. We have established several new relations and signed notable deals with companies like Unilever, Mars Wrigley, Hunter Foods, Barakat, NRTC, Green Valley and others. Moreover, we have met with prominent business representatives from the Russian delegation and are excited to share new plans soon. Stay tuned!"
The marketplace aims to disrupt the traditional trade supply chain through the digitization of B2B players, lowering costs, improving reach and quality of offerings through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Merchants can now download the BuyGro app for free and utilize its benefits as well as sellers can enjoy listing their products on a hassle-free platform immediately.
