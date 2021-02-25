Olive Country Shares a Global Taste at Gulfood 2021
Olive Country, Ghassan Aboud Groups’ food flagship, participates in the annual leading food industry exhibition Gulfood 2021.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olive Country is a leading supplier of proteins and frozen bakery products in the UAE market. Its protein portfolio includes poultry, lamb and beef from leading global suppliers like JBS, Australia, AFFCO, New Zealand and Minerva, Brazil. Olive Country represents Pasquier, France and Nata Pura, Portugal in frozen bakery products and Natural One, Brazil in juices. Olive Country is also an established player in dates with high-quality Mejdool organic dates produce from Jordan.
Gulfood featured over 2,500 companies and industry leaders from all over the world and was the first event of its kind to take place in person after a year of virtual events due to the COVID Pandemic.
The exhibition enabled Olive Country to showcase its contributions to the food industry in the region and to share healthier and safer options with consumers.
Olive Country entertained visitors with a taste of grilled meat from all its suppliers in a live cooking session. It also served desserts from its bakery product portfolio ensuring high footfalls and special attention from attendees.
"Minerva Foods, AFFCO and JBS are at the forefront in the meat trade globally, representing them in the region helps us provide better quality and great consistency to ensure customer satisfaction," said Angelo Djafarjee, CEO, Olive Country.
Ahmad Aboud, Senior Vice President, Finance, Ghassan Aboud Group, " The group is committed to its investments in the food value chain and we will continue to invest in various areas of the food business, aligned to the food security programs of the UAE government, including Olive Country.
Olive Country ensured the highest level of customer delight during the 5 days of Gulfood, satisfying every taste bud while increasing its network of new suppliers as well as a plethora of new buyers. Olive Country a part of the Ghassan Aboud Group is committed to bridging the gaps within the food supply chain to help businesses reach their maximum potential.
