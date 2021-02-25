Nephrologist Dr. Blake Shusterman Joins Forces with American Kidney Fund to Host Webinar on Potassium Friendly Cooking
American Kidney Fund and South Carolina nephrologist Dr. Blake Shusterman team up to broadcast live cooking demo, set to stream on Facebook February 26th, 2021.
By collaborating to expand their sensational Kidney Kitchen, I think we can bring clarity and excitement to the world of healthy and delicious eating for people with kidney disease.”GREENVILLE , SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES , February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last year has been challenging for nearly everyone. Because of the pandemic, Americans have had to recalibrate their lifestyles and make multiple changes in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As devastating as it was for many, it allowed households to get acquainted again with the simple pleasures of a home cooked meal.
— Dr. Blake Shusterman
Being mindful of our health has never been more predominant than during times like these and with the right tools in hand, eating healthy has never been easier. This is especially true for those with, or at risk for, kidney disease.
South Carolina-based nephrologist, Dr. Blake Shusterman, known by his patients as “Dr. Blake,” and nationwide as The Cooking Doc, is especially aware of the importance of high quality food. His passion for getting people to eat and live better led him to write his book, “Kidney Healthy Cooking.”
The book, which is available both in ebook format and on Amazon, details a number of delicious and kidney friendly recipes and guidance.
Dr. Blake’s recipes are also featured on kidney nonprofit The American Kidney Fund’s “Kidney Kitchen” portion of its website. As an ambassador for AKF, also, Dr. Blake regularly co-hosts Facebook Lives and virtual events to inspire and educate people concerned about their kidney health.
“It's an honor to be working directly with AKF. By collaborating to expand their sensational Kidney Kitchen, I think we can bring clarity and excitement to the world of healthy and delicious eating for people with kidney disease,” comments Dr. Blake.
According to the American Kidney Fund, “one out of every six kidney failure patients cannot afford the cost of care”. Through financial assistance and education about the issue, they aim to support all people living with this condition to be as healthy as possible.
One of the many ways to do so is through nutrition and keeping an eye on what one eats. To kick off the year in the spirit of good health and nutrition, AKF and Dr. Blake will team up to broadcast a live cooking demo, which will stream on Facebook February 26th, 2021 from 4pm to 5pm EST. From how to prepare and cook a delicious low potassium meal to understanding the role it plays in your foods, viewers will gain access to cooking tips and hacks, taking all the guesswork out of figuring the path to a healthier life!
Information and registration for the event, The Cooking Doc: Potassium Friendly Cooking demonstration, can be found here.
The first twenty people who register for the webinar will be selected at random to win a free digital copy of the doctor’s cookbook, The Cooking Doc’s Kidney-Healthy Cooking. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!
About Dr. Blake Shusterman
Blake Shusterman, MD, or Dr. Blake for short as some call him, is a nephrologist (kidney doctor) practicing in Greenville SC at Carolina Nephrology. A family man and food lover, he’s also the creator of The Cooking Doc, an online cooking show and health information website dedicated to helping viewers create delicious meals and use food to manage their kidney disease.
Nadya Rousseau
Alter New Media LLC
+1 310-853-3798
email us here