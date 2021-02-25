Mövenpick Hotel Doha Continues to Push Green Agenda in 2021
Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Hotel Doha in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upscale and contemporary Mövenpick Hotel Doha is ideal for business travelers, just 11km from Hamad International Airport and minutes from the business district.
Sami Aawar, General Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Doha said, “With a rise in sea levels, high level of carbon dioxide emissions and plastic bottles glutting landfills and oceans; the issue of sustainability is a pressing one which needs to be addressed urgently. I truly believe that if hotels can make small changes, the ripple effect can be immense. Sustainability is more than energy conservation or recycling; it’s about sustaining communities for tourism.
“Although we try to maintain a luxury experience for our guests whilst also tackling sustainability, the past year has proven to be particularly strenuous with the rise of the pandemic all over the world which at times has placed my team at a crossroads between continuing green practices while also adhering to ongoing regulations set by the local Government authorities.
“We have however tried and to an extent achieved a synergy between the two paths and will continue to push a ‘Green Agenda’ in the future as well.”
Mövenpick Hotel Doha continues to initiate and carry out a range of initiatives related to environmental sustainability.
Planet 21 Programme
Accor Hotels, the hotel’s parent company, has developed its Planet 21 Programme which outlines its ambitious goals for all its brands under an umbrella based around four strategic priorities: working with its employees, involving its customers, innovating with its partners and working with local communities which the property is currently working towards step by step.
Further information about the Programme is available here
QATAR Sustainability Week
At the local level, Mövenpick Hotel Doha works with the Qatar Green Building Council on initiatives year round that focus on core issues of sustainability. The most notable program the hotel participates in each year is the Qatar Sustainability Week where staff members undertake tasks and activities that are aimed at teaching various stakeholders about ways in which they can do more at an individual level in order to live sustainably.
The week long national campaign was held from October 31 to November 7 in 2020. The annual event aims to engage the community in a wide range of sustainability-oriented activities to raise awareness amongst the wider community while showcasing the progress Qatar has made in the areas of sustainability and green buildings. Mövenpick Hotel Doha staff members took part in Sustainable Art workshops with renowned artist Ms. Amber Rauf.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
