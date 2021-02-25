Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Root to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced that management will present and host meetings at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum, the AIFA Conference 2021, the JMP Securities Technology Conference, the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference, and the Truist Securities Technology, Internet, and Services Conference. Details for each event can be found below (times listed in EST):

Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
Date:
Time:
            Friday, February 26th, 2021
12:10 p.m.
     
AIFA Conference 2021
Date:
Time:
   Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021  
10:10 a.m. (no webcast)
     
JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date:
Time:
   Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
4:00 p.m.  
     
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference
Date:
Time:
   Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
5:00 p.m.
     
Truist Securities Technology, Internet, and Services Conference
Date:
Time:
   Wednesday, March 10th, 2021
11:20 a.m.
     

To watch and listen to the live webcast, please visit the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be archived on the same website following the call.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

