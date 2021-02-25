Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Clinical Trial Analysis by DelveInsight

The Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis pipeline appears to be robust as several companies are gearing up with diverging mechanisms of actions based therapies to improve the PPMS treatment scenario.

DelveInsight’s “Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis pipeline landscapes. It comprises PPMS pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive PPMS pipeline products.





Some of the crucial features of the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report

Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis key players such as Atara Biotherapeutics, MediciNova, AB Science, and many others involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

, and many others involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Different therapeutic candidates are segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the PPMS treatment.

Currently, there is only one approved drug available for the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

AB Science has completed the Phase III trial for the efficacy and safety testing of Masitinib to treat patients who had progressive multiple sclerosis in February 2020.

presented positive results with masitinib in progressive multiple sclerosis. Based on this mechanism of action, masitinib has found its potential to treat several indications in oncology, inflammatory, and neurology diseases. Some of the indications for which masitinib has proven to be revolutionary are Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, COVID-19, among others.





Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a disabling condition that interferes with the brain’s ability to operate the body. Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) is one of the four types of MS; it is defined by the gradual worsening of the neurologic functions beginning with the absence of distinct relapses and remission.





The correct diagnosis for PPMS may prove challenging due to similarities in symptom presentation with other nervous system disorders.





Currently, there is only one approved drug available for the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis treatment. The treatment for PPMS is majorly symptomatic, and the focus is on improving the daily functioning of the affected individual. Physical and occupational therapy may help manage the disease.





PPMS Pipeline Therapeutics

Masitinib by AB Science

Masitinib Overview

Masitinib is an orally available inhibitor of the protein tyrosine kinase c-kit expressed on cancer cells. Masitinib also prohibits PDGF and FGF receptors and fyn and lyn kinases. It works on the breakthrough mechanism of action, which selectively targets macrophages/microglia and mast cells.

Research and Development

Phase III

NCT01433497: AB Science has completed the Phase III trial for the efficacy and safety testing of Masitinib in the treatment of patients who have progressive multiple sclerosis in February 2020. This study aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of Masitinib formulation versus placebo for treating patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis or relapse-free secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. About 600 patients were randomized into four groups following a 2:2:1:1 design. The study’s objective was to compare the efficacy and safety of masitinib at 4.5 mg/kg/day versus matched placebo. Alternatively, masitinib at 4.5 mg/kg/day with a dose escalation to 6 mg/kg/day after three months of treatment with matched placebo.





Results

AB Science presented positive Phase 2b/3 results with masitinib in progressive multiple sclerosis. Results published in this study reported that masitinib slowed down disease progression in patients that were measured by the change on Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS), thereby fulfilling the study’s primary objective. Masitinib also showed a considerable reduction in reaching the risk of a disability level that would require wheelchair mobility. Masitinib was found to be relatively well-tolerated, with the manifestation of most common adverse events such as nausea, rash, asthenia, diarrhea, and edema. Even though the overall frequency of adverse effects was in line with the placebo group, severe and severe incidents were higher in the masitinib-treated patients. The drug appeared to show positive results on MS-related impairment for PPMS and rfSPMS patients.





Scope of PPMS Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 10+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Sanofi, Biogen, Mapi Pharma, MediciNova, AB Science , Takeda, Atara Biotherapeutics, and many others.

Sanofi, Biogen, Mapi Pharma, MediciNova, AB Science Takeda, Atara Biotherapeutics, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 10+ Pro ducts

Phases: Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) PPMS Therapies (Phase II) Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Therapies (Phase I) PPMS Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates Molecule Types: Small molecule Gene therapy Stem cell therapy Mechanism of Action: Protease inhibitors Immunomodulatory Multiple kinase inhibitor Route of Administration: Oral Inhalation Subcutaneous Intravenous Product Types: Monotherapy Combination



Key Questions regarding Current PPMS Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of PPMS?

How many are Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of PPMS?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of PPMS?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for PPMS?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis?

Table of Contents

1 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Introduction 2 PPMS Executive Summary 3 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Overview 4 PPMS Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Therapeutics 5.1 PPMS Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1.1 Masitinib: AB Science 5.2 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 5.2.1 MN-166: MediciNova 5.3 PPMS Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 5.3.1 ATA188: Atara Biotherapeutics 5.4 PPMS Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 6 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment 7 PPMS Inactive Products 8 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Analysis 9 PPMS Key Companies 10 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Key Products 11 PPMS Unmet Needs 12 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Market Drivers and Barriers 13 PPMS Future Perspectives and Conclusion 14 Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Analyst Views 15 Appendix 16 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

