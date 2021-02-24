Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Altus Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results on its website at www.altusmidstream.com/investors.

There will be a conference call Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Altus’ website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2394549.

About Altus Midstream Company

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Altus posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.altusmidstream.com.

Contacts    
Media:
Investor:
 (713) 296-7276
(281) 302-2286
 Alexandra Franceschi
Patrick Cassidy


