Advanced Biofuels Market Size to Surpass US$ 848.6 Bn by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global advanced biofuels market size is expected to surpass around US$ 848.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.5%.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced biofuels market size was estimated at US$ 32.6 billion in 2020, as per new study report.



Advanced biofuels are fuels derived from different biomass types, including agricultural, municipal, and other waste. They are also termed as biofuels of the second generation. Advanced biofuels are produced from woody/ lignocellulosic crops with biomass, non-starch sugars, as well as the residues of the agricultural, making it more difficult to extract the fuel needed. Biofuels of the next generation are engineered to overwhelm the constraints of the maximum temperature freezing and the adverse effects of on the environment of biofuels of 1st generation including biogas, vegetable oil, bio alcohols among others are capable of supplying vast amounts of fuel sustainably, with greater environmental benefits. Liquid biofuels produced from sources like non-petroleum and can decrease carbon intensity relative to a petroleum, according to the California Air Resources Board. Certain of the dynamic factors for target market growth are the rising renewable energy market, government support, and increasing investment in second generation biofuels.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1220

Growth Factors:

Advanced biofuels are inexpensive and help increase the energy mix and reduce the petroleum industry's reliance. These variables lead to fostering greater acceptance by various governments and institutions. One of the most significant reasons for moving to advanced biofuels is that they are made from locally available feedstock that can be easily generated in any environment that supports them. Not only do they reduce dependency on energy sources dependent on petroleum, but they also benefit the agricultural sector by providing a way to make their waste financially beneficial. Alternative fuels are gaining more interest because of uncertainties in global fuel markets, energy security, and the gradual rise in reducing carbon emission levels. Advanced biofuels are renewable sources of energy that dramatically reduce carbon emissions and provide commercial opportunities, leading to increased interest in their production. Increased R&D activities are gradually paving the way for the commercialization of advanced biofuels on a wide scale.

Biofuel blends are used in standard cars with little or no engine change, which encourages the use of blended fuels in vehicles. Governments across the globe are actively attempting to broaden the use of renewable energy sources, with a positive impact on the advanced biofuels industry. Via grants, tax credits, incentives, special loans, renewable energy adopters are encouraged, thereby boosting the development of the advanced biofuels industry. Some countries have set regional goals for the use of biofuels as a pure mix or as blends. In countries such as Germany and India, governments are directing the use of biodiesel and bioethanol in their public transport systems. The Renewable Energy Directive (RED) of the European Union (EU) aims to allow 10 percent of the transport system to use renewable energy by 2020. All above factors will projected to enhance the target market in the coming years.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1220

Report Highlights:

Among the advanced biofuels type segment, biodiesels segment is dominated the overall market. The growth is attributed to growing use of biofuels as the engine fuel in the leading countries worldwide.

Among the raw material, algae segment was expected to register maximum share during the forecast period of time 2021 to 2030, owing to its quality of possessing more oil content and it can be grown using ocean or wastewater.

Fujian Zhongde Energy Co., Ltd. accounted for a significant share of the global advanced biofuels market.



Regional Analysis:

The research report deals with the industry prospects of advanced biofuel products around regions including Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America will dominate the global industry due to rising demand for the cleaner burning transportation fuels in the U.S. and Canada of the North America. Presence of leading players in the region along with strategies that are implemented by the major players in the countries of North America is expected to witness substantial growth in the target industry in the near future. Asia Pacific is likely to list the noteworthy CAGR, on account of rising awareness about the usage of advanced biofuels in emerging economies. Also, most of the key players operating in the industry are investing heavily in order to get the competitive edge in the advanced biofuels market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2020, The Asian Development Bank has approved a $2.5 million technical assistance in order to support advanced biofuel development in India. Further, stringent government regulations associated with the emission of GHG is among major factor expected to boost growth of the target industry in the Europe.

Related Reports

Boric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecasts, 2021 - 2030

- Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecasts, 2021 - 2030 Petrochemical Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Growth Analysis, Trends, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2021 - 2030

- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Growth Analysis, Trends, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2021 - 2030 Ethanol Market - Global Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecasts, Regional Outlook 2021 - 2030



Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide advanced biofuels are GranBio, Inbicon A/S, Clariant, A2BE Carbon Capture, LLC. Fujian Zhongde Energy Co., Ltd, Bangchak Petroleum Plc. Algenol Biotech, Abengoa Bioenergy, DowDuPont Inc., Chemtex Company among others. Enormous investment in the study of the advanced biofuels accompanied bystrategic collaborations like as mergers; company acquisitions are business approaches commenced by the major companies in the advanced biofuels market.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Process

Biochemical Process

Thermochemical Process

By Advanced Biofuel Type

Cellulosic Advanced Biofuels

Biodiesels

Biogas

Biobutanol

Others



By Raw Material

Lignocellulose

Jatropha

Camelina

Algae

Others



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1220

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 774 402 6168

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R