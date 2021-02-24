Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Announces Offering of Class A Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company” or “Artisan Partners”) is announcing today that it has agreed to sell 963,614 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (representing approximately 1% of the firm’s outstanding equity) and a selling stockholder has agreed to sell 146,466 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering, for an aggregate offering size of 1,110,080 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.



The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds of the offering received by the Company to purchase 963,614 common units of Artisan Partners Holdings LP, the Company’s direct subsidiary, from certain limited partners, including employee-partners, of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. The completion of this transaction will increase the Company’s public float of Class A common stock by 963,614 shares. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholder.

As of February 23, 2021, the Company’s assets under management totaled approximately $165.3 billion.

BofA Securities is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

