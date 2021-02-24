Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vaxart to Provide 2021 Business Outlook on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that it will host a conference call and provide a business update at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:
Date:  Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-0784
International: 201-689-8560
Conference ID: 13716984
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143739
   

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart has believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts
 
Brant Biehn
Vaxart, Inc.
650 550 3500
IR@vaxart.com		 Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617 435 6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



