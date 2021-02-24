Celeb Luxury Files Trademark Infringement Action Against Competitor Keracolor

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, FL – Celeb Luxury, LLC, a South Florida-based hair care products company founded by Leland Hirsch, the creator of patented color-depositing shampoos and conditioners, has filed a lawsuit against competitor Keracolor seeking injunctive relief and money damages arising from Keracolor’s intentional infringement of Celeb’s intellectual property.

Celeb Luxury, LLC v. Amir, Inc. (dba Keracolor and dba United Hair Care), Civil Action No. 1:21-cv-2027 was filed on January 5, 2021 in the United States District Court Southern District of Florida alleging trademark infringement, false advertising, and unfair competition based on Keracolor’s illegal use of Celeb’s federally registered trademark COLORWASH® to sell competing color depositing hair products on amazon.com.

Since at least as early as 2015, Celeb has been using the COLORWASH® trademark with its highly successful line of color depositing shampoos sold throughout the United States and numerous other countries including Canada. Celeb’s proprietary rights to the COLORWASH® trademark are publicly known as evidenced by several trademark registrations in the US and abroad, including U.S. Registration Nos.: 4829161 and 6219349 which are identified in the Complaint. Indeed, Celeb’s COLORWASH® products properly displayed the trademark registration symbol on the front of the bottles. Celeb alleges that Keracolor knew about and had notice of Celeb’s trademark rights but nonetheless knowingly went forward with a marketing campaign on amazon.com using COLORWASH®. The trademark claims assert Keracolor willfully infringed Celeb’s intellectual property rights to COLORWASH® and the false advertising claims arise from Keracolor’s alleged use of falsely manufactured or manipulated reviews on amazon.com in order to sell color depositing hair product.

The Complaint details the incredible amount of consumer recognition and praise received for Celeb’s COLORWASH® product as well as the industry’s recognition through receipt of awards including the 2017, 2018, and 2019 Beauty Launchpad Reader’s Choice Awards, the 2018 Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna Top Hair Product of the Year Award and being named a runner-up finalist in Behindthechair.com’s 2017 Stylist Choice Awards under the categories of ‘Favorite New Shampoo/Conditioner’ and ‘Favorite Color Enhancer.’

“We will vigorously defend our intellectual property rights for the protection of the consumer, the salon professional, and the industry as a whole, and we will continue to communicate our differentiating factors to our consumer base,” states Celeb’s Vice-President and General Manager, Cindy Orr.

About Celeb Luxury

http://celebluxury.com

Celeb was founded by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for decades. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. Leland took a break from the industry after selling ARTec to L’Oreal in 2002, but commencing in 2013, with the formation of Celeb, Leland returned with a mission to create new and improved products. Celeb’s products (COLORWASH, GEMLITES, VIRAL, etc.) incorporate Celeb’s proprietary and patented technologies for safe and effective hair care.

Kelly Coughlin Celeb Luxury 954-294-9135 kcoughlin@celebluxury.com