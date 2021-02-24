MEDIA ADVISORY: Canada’s Federations of Labour hold press conference on national call for paid sick days
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Provincial and Territorial Federations of Labour are holding a press conference on Thursday February 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET., via Zoom, to issue a joint statement demanding paid sick days for every worker in Canada.
No one should have to choose between staying home when they are sick and putting food on the table. That’s why Provincial and Territorial Federations of Labour are united in demanding paid sick days for all workers
Speakers will include:
- Kevin Rebeck, President, Manitoba Federation of Labour
- Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
- Laird Cronk, President, BC Federation of Labour
WHEN: Thursday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. CT/12 p.m. ET
WHERE: Zoom livestream
Media are encouraged to pre-register for Thursday’s press conference on Zoom here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lsTtidtOTbC8XNMZUW80TA
For more information, please contact:
Andrew Tod
Communications & Research Director
Manitoba Federation of Labour
atod@mfl.mb.ca | 204-391-0063
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mpalermo@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456
Denise Moffatt
Director of Political Action & Government Relations
BC Federation of Labour
dmoffatt@bcfed.ca | 778-228-3124