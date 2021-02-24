10x Genomics Showcases Next Wave of Innovations at First Ever Xperience Event

Acquires Tetramer Shop; Reveals Details on Upcoming Products

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today detailed a slew of new products and announced the acquisition of Copenhagen-based Tetramer Shop at its inaugural Xperience 2021 event, a showcase with three breakout sessions corresponding to 10x’s three product platforms: Chromium Single Cell, Visium Spatial, and In Situ Analysis.



Tetramer Shop marks the fifth acquisition for 10x Genomics in its ongoing mission to master biology to advance human health. This acquisition follows the additions of epigenomics innovator Epinomics and spatial genomics pioneer Spatial Transcriptomics in 2018, as well as In Situ analysis companies CartaNA AB and ReadCoor in 2020. Tetramer Shop’s expertise in building empty, loadable MHC molecules accelerates the development of TCR-based therapeutics and diagnostics, broadening 10x Genomics immunology efforts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tetramer Shop was founded by Søren Jakobsen, Professors Sine Hadrup and Sunil Kumar from Danish Technical University, and Professor Sebastian Springer from Jacobs University. They are pioneers in the antigen-TCR discovery space, having previously developed technologies in this area. 10x Genomics will add to its European research efforts with a center in Copenhagen that Søren will lead. Sine, Sunil and Sebastian plan to continue to support 10x as advisors.

“Tetramer Shop will enable our customers to accelerate the development of TCR-based therapeutics and diagnostics that are critical to immunology, and we are thrilled to have them join forces with us,” said Ben Hindson, 10x Genomics Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

Upcoming products detailed at Xperience 2021 followed their initial reveal last month at the annual J.P. Morgan Health Conference. New capabilities for single-cell analysis were featured, including:

Low Throughput (LT) Single Cell Gene Expression solution - Enabling proof of concept before scaling, this kit will democratize single-cell sequencing by lowering startup costs by up to 60 percent. It is expected to ship in the first half of 2021.

CellPlex Kit - Cell Multiplexing allows for increased sample and cell throughput as multiple samples and higher cell loads can be loaded into each channel. Seen as a way to lower costs for labs and increase adoption of the Chromium platform, it is expected to arrive in Q1 2021.

Chromium X - This next generation single-cell instrument will make experiments of up to one million cells routine. It is expected to ship in the second half of 2021.

Fixed RNA Profiling Kit - Offering whole transcriptome and targeted based readouts, this product addresses sample preparation challenges by preserving cell/sample integrity and the need to process samples in batches and transport samples. The company expects it to launch in the second half of 2021.

Barcode Enabled Antigen Mapping (BEAM) Solution - Provides an end-to-end solution for the high-throughput discovery of antibodies and T cell receptors against multiple antigens in a week. The product, targeted at biotech and pharmaceutical companies, is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.



Continuing its commitment to leading the way in spatial analysis, 10x also shared closer looks at three new capabilities that will be coming to its Visium platform over the next 18 months:

Visium for FFPE - Removing the need for an expensive dedicated instrument, Visium for FFPE will allow researchers to measure gene expression across an entire tissue that has been formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded without having to pre-select regions of interest. It is the first technology to enable true discovery in FFPE samples, delivering the full transcriptome across the entire tissue with sensitivity on par with analyzing fresh tissues with standard Visium. It is expected to ship in Q2 of 2021.

Visium Highly Multiplexed Protein - This new offering enables high-plexy spatial multiomic readouts on the same tissue section with one workflow for a next-gen sequencing readout. It is expected to be available starting the second half of 2021.

Visium CytAssist - A benchtop instrument intended to facilitate the simple and rapid capture of fresh or archived tissue sections for analysis, CytAssist will enable users to stain and pre-screen tissue sections mounted on standard microscopy slides prior to gene or protein expression analysis with Visium assays. It is expected to arrive in the first half of 2022.

Visium HD - This revolutionary product will get spatial transcriptomics to its ultimate goal of single-cell resolution with 400x times the resolution of the current Visium solution for both FFPE and fresh frozen samples with whole transcriptome, targeted, and highly multiplexed protein assays. It is expected to be available in the first half of 2022.

Finally, 10x announced the US launch of its 10x Genomics Cloud Analysis, a fast, easy-to-use, and scalable platform for data analysis to all of its customers which offers a standard set of analyses at no additional cost for every sample purchased. The 10x Cloud will enable new users to get started more rapidly on their experiments and allow advanced users to scale to larger and more complex ones. The company also outlined its roadmap to bring new applications, new visualizations, and support for additional regions around the globe.

“Xperience 2021 is a fantastic way for us to share a view of our future roadmap in a way we’ve never done before,” continued Hindson. “The products and capabilities we showcased today represent some of our most innovative work to date, and we hope they will empower scientists to make new discoveries in biology.”

To learn more about products showcased at Xperience 2021, please visit http://www.10xgenomics.com/xperience2021 . The event will also be hosted on March 3 for the Asia Pacific region, and registration is open at https://www.10xgenomics.com/xperience-apac .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2019 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2019 research and development spend, and have been cited in over 2,200 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 1,000 issued patents and patent applications.

