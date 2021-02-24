Jamf Continues to Innovate with Patented Workflows in the Enterprise, Healthcare and Education

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, is innovating with new patented workflows to streamline daily tasks and overcome challenges faced by customers in the enterprise, healthcare, and education spaces. Our customers are reaching their highest potentials with Apple devices powered by Jamf, and our current patented workflows are just the beginning. Jamf continues to partner with organizations to identify gaps in their existing workflows and find innovative solutions to fill these gaps and ensure a streamlined end-user process.



Virtual Visits

With Virtual Visits powered by Jamf , healthcare organizations can configure and instantly deploy third-party conferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to iPad or iPhone. Providers are able to virtually round to their patients and patients can connect with loved ones outside the hospital - all without IT ever having to touch the device. Further, once patients are discharged, Virtual Visits can automatically digitally wipe the device to prepare it for the next patient. This new workflow limits the amount of PPE care teams use during each patient encounter while still enabling them to provide quality care. Patients can also connect with their families, which can provide critical emotional support during this difficult time. Learn how Alberta Health Services automated the use of secure video conferencing tools to empower 10,000 virtual visits in 3 months: www.jamf.it/ahs-casestudy .

Jamf Assessment

COVID-19 forced schools to solve for a multitude of distance learning challenges, including how to deliver a high-stakes proctored assessment. Proctors required the ability to see and hear the student and their screens and be able to detect screenshots, all while securing the rest of the device. Schools were being told that iPad was not an acceptable option for proctored assessments. However, for many students, a school-provided iPad is their only access to technology. Working diligently with a school district and a national college placement exam provider, Jamf quickly created a solution that satisfies all exam requirements and allows school districts to use the technology already deployed in students’ homes. The Jamf Assessment app enables IT and proctors to securely administer a web-based exam while still maintaining the visibility and security required by the administering body using any modern video-conferencing tool.

“The Jamf Assessment app provided a solution to ensure that all of our students were afforded equity in the college admissions process. The fast work of Jamf allowed our students to make the most of all educational opportunities, even against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of remote learning,” said Brian Messinger, District Coordinator of Classroom IT & Student Achievement at Sewanhaka Central High School District.

Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset

Jamf Setup is a flexible app that integrates with Jamf Pro to allow for immediate, purpose-driven device provisioning and re-provisioning. Jamf Setup is as flexible as Jamf Pro and distills the power of the platform down to an intuitive app for IT and end-users that customizes each interaction with a device to fit their needs. Jamf Reset provides a secure re-provisioning process that guides users confidently through a two-step process to empower them to securely wipe a device and prepare it for the following user. Jamf Pro offers simplified shared use for iOS and iPadOS with Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset. While they can be used separately, Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset are best when paired together to provide end-to-end configuration management that’s easy and quick for end-users and effortless for IT.

Cathay Pacific Airways, headquartered in Hong Kong, selected Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform to replace their legacy MDM solution for 5,000 iPads to be used for several airline-specific workflows, including electronic flight bags in cockpits, in-flight services in the cabins, and aircraft maintenance on the ground. Jamf Setup and Jamf Reset were integral components, providing shared, yet personalized, deployment of these iPads. This unique workflow led to Cathay Pacific to switch to Jamf in the middle of a global pandemic, which was significantly impacting their business.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com