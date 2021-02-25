Opioid overdoses continued to soar in 2020 demanding more attention from all citizens to help save lives
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World, with other drug education organizations, is calling on the community to reach out and help fight rising drug fatalities
A new call to action to help stem the rising tide of opioid deaths is essential”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deaths from opioid overdoses continue to rise in the nation’s capital. In fact 2020 saw the largest jump in statistics since 2015, according to a newly released report from the Washington, DC, Medical Examiner’s Office. Sadly, the rest of country saw rising drug overdose deaths during 2020, too.
To respond to this situation, a coalition of government and non-profit organizations are working together with the US Attorney’s Office Heroin and Opioid Planning Committee bringing drug education materials, seminars and events to the public.
“These new statistics are alarming,” said Ms. Thalia Ghiglia, coordinator for the Washington, DC, Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “They show how the COVID-19 unemployment and other issues, contributing to drug overdoses, must be dealt with as a serious emergency. We as citizens, drug prevention organizations, and government must more than double our efforts and pull together to help those in need. It is the responsibility of each one of us to increase our vigilance and determination to confront this situation head-on. A new call to action to help stem the rising tide of opioid deaths is essential.”
Stressing drug education and prevention as their top priority, the aim of many organizations is to saturate the city with educational materials, hold seminars and “conversation” events with youth and adults to help bring about a decrease in drug use.
One of the active organizations in the city is the Foundation for a Drug-Free World whose Truth About Drugs prevention materials have been an important and effective tool to empower youth and adults with the facts, so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.
Ms. Ghiglia, noting the social restrictions being placed on community activities due to COVID-19, is concerned about how the mission of all the drug prevention organizations will continue to reach those in need.
“With much effort and strong government and community partnerships, we are continuing our commitment to battle the opioid epidemic. We will continue to get information and resources out and engage our youth. Working together we can turn the tide again and reduce the opioid overdose death statistics here in the city,” concluded Thalia Ghiglia.
Ghiglia who remains optimistic said, “No matter what the COVID-19 situation brings this year, Drug-Free World and its many partners will find a way to continue to distribute their drug education materials, in person as well as online. Drug-Free World is fortunate to already have extensive online resources, using their informational booklets and documentary video on each of the 14 drugs and 16 public service announcements. We are going to continue to work with our partners and any other interested community service providers to get this information out and make it available to people and to support those individuals and organizations that are doing the same.”
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. For more information, please see www.drugfreeworld.org.
The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program which is one of the world’s largest non-governmental drug education and prevention campaigns. The Church features shows about successful application of the Drug-Free World materials on www.Scientology.TV.
Drug-Free World offers all of its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered at www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages.
