Glow, NielsenIQ Partnership Expands to UK and Ireland

European researchers to benefit from extension of partnership combining Glow’s super-fast research tech and NielsenIQ's industry-leading data

AUSTRALIA, February 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, it was announced that Glow, a leading tech platform in global consumer market research, has expanded its offering through the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network to service the UK and Ireland markets.

The partnership, launched in the USA in November 2020, has already made great strides delivering a rapid-pace primary research capability to NielsenIQ and its FMCG clients, and now eyes similar growth in Europe.

The extended relationship enables Glow’s real-time insights platform to support NielsenIQ's clients across UK and Ireland, strengthening Glow’s reputation as a leading provider of consumer insights solutions and underlining the tech platform’s growth into new territories.

“The Glow platform was built to supply businesses with real-time consumer data to bring more certainty to decision-making,” said Tim Clover, Founder and CEO of Glow.

“The expansion of our partnership is great news for NielsenIQ’s clients in the UK and Ireland, who now have access to our online panel network of 62 million people, across 45 countries, to garner rapid consumer sentiment - an invaluable resource in the swiftly changing business environments we find ourselves in today.”

Russell Sylvester, European Market Leader for the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network, said: "We are excited to continue expanding the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network, which fuels a smarter market for retail and the FMCG industry.

“Glow’s ability to help our clients identify consumer trends and intentions in a rapid, nimble way adds significant value. Through our collaborative ecosystem of innovative partners like Glow, our clients are uniquely positioned to solve their biggest challenges and stay ahead of a shifting consumer landscape.”

Since launching in 2016, the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network has been instrumental in driving business value for more than 175 unique NielsenIQ clients by simplifying industry collaboration, and providing more relevant and accurate results from partners that align to the way clients measure their business.

The NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network serves both partners and clients by making collaboration easier. With barriers removed, clients and partners transition their workload from managing data, to achieving things with the data, all within the largest curated network of vendors available.

Existing NielsenIQ clients can book a Glow demo directly, here.

About Glow: Glow is a leading market research platform. Founded with the central goal of delivering rapid response consumer insights to enable nimble decision making, Glow has made headway in the democratisation of research via a cloud-based tool which empowers business to understand, measure and extract quick turnaround public insights to support evolving organisational needs and objectives.

Glow delivers a specialised customer insights ecosystem, with easy-to-use tools and resources to inform a deep understanding of consumer and client sentiment. Its cost-effective, speed to insights capabilities means Glow is rapidly becoming a leading global research platform used by corporations and SMEs.

Glow is a member of the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network, the data industry’s largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solutions providers for researchers, corporations and governments.

Glow is a research technology business with no political affiliations.