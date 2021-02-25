Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Yost Calls on President Biden to Protect Ohioans, Not Illegal Alien Sex Offenders

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is demanding that President Joe Biden and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reinstate Operation Talon, a nationwide operation to remove convicted sex offenders who are in the country illegally.

Yost, along with the attorneys general from Arizona, North Dakota and Wyoming, sent President Biden a letter calling for reinstatement of the program following news reports that the operation had been terminated.

“Deport convicted alien sex offenders. That’s what Operation Talon was supposed to do and President Biden shut it down,” Yost said. “Inconceivable!”

Yost’s letter is similar to the one 18 attorneys general sent President Biden last week calling for the reinstatement of Operation Talon.  

