Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Fallen ODNR Officer Jason Lagore

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore:

"Broken ice and the frigid black water beneath can only be terrifying - Dante's deepest circle of Hell is ice, and not flames.

Officer Lagore acted with extreme courage to go to the rescue of these two kids; his example demonstrates the very highest valor. My deepest sympathies are with his family, the family of the girl he could not rescue and his colleagues. I pray for comfort for all those who mourn." 

