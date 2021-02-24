Shad White Holds Press Conference to Announce Arrest
February 24, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White will hold a press conference to discuss the second-largest criminal demand letter ever issued by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. The event will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 25.
The press conference will also be streamed on the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor’s Facebook page.
