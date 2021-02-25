TGTE's Response to Sri Lanka Foreign Minister's Statement at the UN Human Rights Council

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

"It is high time that UNHRC completely ignores the bogus pleas & excuses of the Sri Lankan state and lives up to its foundational mandate of providing justice"

Soft approach of the UN Human Rights Council has only bred impunity in Sri Lanka and resulted in calculated actions to destroy the distinct identity of the Eelam Tamils.” — Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)