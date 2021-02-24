SolarWindow Responds to Short-And-Distort Campaign: “We Will Not be Bullied. We Will Protect Our Stockholders.”

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), today issued a stern warning to financial predators orchestrating a “short-and-distort” campaign, utilizing innuendos, false conclusions, and mischaracterizations designed to discredit the Company in order to manipulate the share price downwards and profit at the expense of SolarWindow stockholders.



“We will protect our stockholders, and will not be bullied from our mission to create and commercialize transparent electricity-generating glass and plastics for commercial building windows, greenhouses, automotive applications, and more,” stated Mr. Jay S. Bhogal, President and CEO of SolarWindow.

“Nearly every major scientific or technology breakthrough is first ridiculed by those ignorant of its potential, then subverted by those threatened by its disruptive implications, and finally revealed as self-evident. Our innovative technology is no different.”

The Company’s coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building windows and facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow technologies, coatings, and applications processes are the subject of numerous patent awards with nearly 120 patent claims protected in the United States, Europe, China, and elsewhere. More than 200 additional patent claims are in-process in countries around the world.

In recent weeks, the SolarWindow Innovation Group has outpaced its development milestones and continues to deliver on its mandate to boost power output, cut costs, and optimize SolarWindow products for mass manufacturing using roll-to-roll production.

Among other breakthroughs, engineers and scientists in the SolarWindow Innovation Group recently reported an impressive 500% increase in testing speed, 12-fold increase in testing capacity and output, and 20-times reduction in material costs for rapid lab-scale prototyping of SolarWindow electricity-generating glass and plastics.

It is common for predatory short-sellers to ignore such tangible progress, and instead disparage the good reputation of companies by spreading rumors suggesting impropriety with business affiliates, partners and collaborators, thereby profiting at the expense of Company stockholders and other stakeholders.

SolarWindow is committed to shielding its stockholders from financial and reputational harm by predatory short-and-distort campaigns, and further protect its management, financing activities, commercial partnerships, and business development efforts currently underway.

All SolarWindow stakeholders, whether they be holders of our common stock, our suppliers or potential customers and collaborative partners, are advised to review information publicly available in the Company’s filings, press releases and published on its website.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity™ coatings that generate electricity when deposited onto glass or plastic. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

The subject of over 90 granted and in-process trademark and patent filings, SolarWindow coatings and technologies can be applied to generate electricity on building facades, balcony railings, curtain walls, skylights, and shading systems, as well as automotive, truck, marine and aircraft applications, and consumer products and military uses.

SolarWindow operations include: Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratories in the United States; and, executive management and operations primarily supported by contract partners and service providers, suppliers, and part-time and full-time contract staff, and Advisors in the United States, Canada, and South Korea.

